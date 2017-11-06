Two Missing After Boat Capsized On Lower Red Lake
Red Lake Police and emergency personnel are still searching for two missing people after their boat capsized on Lower Red Lake.
According to the Red Lake Police Department, a commercial Red Lake Fisheries boat capsized along with three people who were on board.
Law enforcement discovered the capsized boat shortly before four o’clock Monday afternoon.
One person has been found and was sent to the hospital.
A search and dive team continues to search the area where the boat was discovered.
It is unknown at this time what caused the boat to capsize.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Being homeless since April 1, 2016, and a Leech Lake member, I would like to be... Read More
How does this ease homelessness. The tenants being removed will be homeless now... Read More
As the story points out BSU officials decide who can televise their games. Altho... Read More
I have to chuckle because a "DONATE" box has appeared below the text box I am us... Read More