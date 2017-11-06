DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Two Missing After Boat Capsized On Lower Red Lake

Josh Peterson
Nov. 6 2017
Leave a Comment

Red Lake Police and emergency personnel are still searching for two missing people after their boat capsized on Lower Red Lake.

According to the Red Lake Police Department, a commercial Red Lake Fisheries boat capsized along with three people who were on board.

Law enforcement discovered the capsized boat shortly before four o’clock Monday afternoon.

One person has been found and was sent to the hospital.

A search and dive team continues to search the area where the boat was discovered.

It is unknown at this time what caused the boat to capsize.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Red Lake Police Seize Drugs And Cash, Homeowner Charged

20-Year-Old Red Lake Man Charged With Murder

Survivor Of Bemidji Bus Crash Speaks Out

Red Lake Tribal Secretary Don Cook Dies At Age 74

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Dawnetta Royce Chase said

Being homeless since April 1, 2016, and a Leech Lake member, I would like to be... Read More

Dawnetta Royce Chase said

How does this ease homelessness. The tenants being removed will be homeless now... Read More

Dennis Weimann said

As the story points out BSU officials decide who can televise their games. Altho... Read More

Gary W midge said

I have to chuckle because a "DONATE" box has appeared below the text box I am us... Read More

Latest Story

Swedish Holiday Traditions Center Of Discussion At Brainerd Public Library

Stories were told and cookies were baked – that means they were talking holidays at the Brainerd Public Library today, but specifically
Posted on Nov. 6 2017

Latest Stories

Swedish Holiday Traditions Center Of Discussion At Brainerd Public Library

Posted on Nov. 6 2017

Brainerd Schools Release Survey Results

Posted on Nov. 6 2017
Walleye

Upper Red Lake Walleye Regulations Announced

Posted on Nov. 6 2017

Bemidji Man Found Dead In Wooded Area

Posted on Nov. 6 2017

Target To Offer Shoppers A Breather After Thanksgiving

Posted on Nov. 6 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.