Two Minnesota Representatives On Congressional Baseball Teams But Not At Practice
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota U.S. Rep. Tim Walz says the shooting at a congressional baseball practice outside of Washington was senseless and his prayers go out to the victims.
Gunman James T. Hodgkinson wounded Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana and several other people before he was fatally shot by police Wednesday morning.
Scalise is on the Republican team. Walz is on the Democratic team but a spokesman says he wasn’t at the practice Wednesday morning.
Walz offered prayers to victims and their families and praised Capitol police for their actions in stopping the shooter.
Minnesota U.S. Rep. Erik Paulsen also is on the Republican team. A spokesman says he also was not at the practice.
Paulsen tweeted his thanks to Capitol police for their actions and wished victims a speedy recovery.
