Two Men Waiting to be Charged After a Pursuit in Wadena County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Two men by the names of Tommy Basswood, age 20 and Brett Stevens, age 27 both from Ponsford, MN are currently waiting to be formally charged by the Wadena County Attorney’s Office after a pursuit that took place on Thursday.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office reported that around 3:18 p.m. they were advised of a stolen vehicle out of Hubbard County that had been traveling southbound on Ottertail County Rd 75 from Ottertail County Rd 8. The caller had lost sight of the vehicle, which was identified as a 1996 Chevrolet Silverado.

The vehicle had been searched by The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, Ottertail County Sheriff’s Office, Wadena Police Department, Menahga Police Department and the Verndale Police Department.

It was reported that The Verndale Police Department located the suspected vehicle southbound on County Rd 23 in the area of Bluegrass. A pursuit had taken place going across Wadena County on 210th street. The pursuit had ended with the suspects vehicle going into the ditch at the intersection of 210th street and 111th Ave.

Both Basswood and Stevens took off on foot and were detained shortly after where they were transported to the Wadena County Jail. Wadena County Sheriff Michael Carr reported that two Wadena County Squad cars were damaged as a result of the pursuit, and the ice packed road conditions.

There were no injuries resulting from the incident.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today