Two Men Sentenced to Prison for Shipping Meth to Bemidji from Los Angeles

Lakeland News — Feb. 17 2023

Two men have been sentenced to prison for trafficking methamphetamine that was shipped through mail from Los Angeles to Bemidji.

According to court documents, on July 20, 2021, 26-year-old Molandas Johnson brought five pounds of methamphetamine to a post office in Los Angeles and shipped it to an address in Bemidji. After federal agents from Minnesota observed Johnson ship the package, the agents obtained a search warrant to seize the packaged methamphetamine.

Days later, U.S. Postal Investigators and other officers conducted a controlled delivery of the package in Bemidji and observed 24-year-old Luis Francisco Hernandez picking up the package.

Johnson pleaded guilty last July to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. He was sentenced on Jan. 25 to 10 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Hernandez also pleaded guilty last July to distribution of controlled substances. He was sentenced on Feb. 9 to nine year in prison followed by four years of supervised release.

