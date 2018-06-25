Two Men Sent To Hospital After Crash In Morrison County

Two men were sent to the hospital over the weekend in Morrison after one failed to yield stop sign. The incident happened Sunday at 8:50 in the morning. The Morrison County Sheriff’s office received call of a two-car crash with possible injuries at the intersection of 213th street and 295th avenue, exactly 2 miles north of Lastrup in Pulaski Township.

According to the Sheriff’s office, 32-year-old Mark Loidolt of Pierz was traveling north on 295th avenue and 55-year-old John Kowalczyk of Hillman was traveling west on 213th street. Loidolt failed to yield at the stop sign and was hit by Kowalczyk’s car in the intersection.

Loidolt was taken to St. Gabriel’s Hospital by Gold Cross Ambulance with unknown injuries. Kowalczyk was taken to St. Gabriel’s Hospital by a private vehicle. Both cars sustained severe damage were towed from the scene.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Sullivan Lake First Response Team and Gold Cross Ambulance.