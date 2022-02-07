Two Men involved in a snowmobile accident south of Motley, MN leaving one injured

Click to print (Opens in new window)

On February 4th, 2022 around 12:46 p.m., the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reported a snowmobile accident with injuries on the snowmobile trail, that is located off 330th street, approximately six miles south of Motley, MN.

According to a recent release from the Sheriff’s Office, John Jasinski, age 55 from Faribault, MN and Mark Johnson, age 38 from East Grand Forks, MN were both driving snowmobiles traveling west on a trail that runs along 330th street.

The report stated, that Jasinski was traveling in front of Johnson and they had approached an area in the trail where it came to a 90-degree left turn. When the turn was made, Jasinski had lost control of the snowmobile causing him to be thrown off. Johnson then struck the snowmobile that was unoccupied.

Jasinski was then transported to Staples Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance with unknown injures. Johnson was not injured in the accident.

