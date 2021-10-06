Lakeland PBS

Two Men Indicted for Fentanyl Trafficking on the Red Lake Reservation

Emma HudziakOct. 6 2021

Two men have been charged by a federal grand jury for their roles in distributing fentanyl onto the Red Lake Indian Reservation, announced Acting U.S. Attorney W. Anders Folk. According to court documents, in March 2021, Christopher Douglas Richard, 40, of Detroit, Michigan, conspired with others to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl on and around the Red Lake Indian Reservation.

In a separate indictment, on April 30, 2021, Leroy Varney, 52, of Bemidji, Minnesota, allegedly possessed more than 40 grams of fentanyl with the intent to distribute it on and around the Red Lake Indian Reservation. Richard is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and other controlled substances and one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and other controlled substances.

Varney is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. These cases are the result of investigations conducted by the Red Lake Department of Public Safety, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the FBI Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force, and the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force. These cases are being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Deidre Y. Aanstad and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Angelica Ramirez.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

Former Central Minnesota Teacher Gets Probation for Sexually Assaulting Teen

Pillager Drug Investigation Results in Arrest

Electric Vehicles Showcased in Bemidji for National Drive Electric Week

Friends and Family Rallying to Help Bemidji Firefighter

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.