Two Men Found Dead In Home In City Of Menahga

The Menahga Police Department and the Wadena County Sheriff office responded to a 911 call last night after midnight, at the home on Oak Ave. in the city of Menahga.

Upon arrival police found two men inside the home, dead from apparent gun shot wounds.

The case is currently being investigated by the Menahga Police Department, Wadena County Sheriff’s office and the Minnesota BCA.

We reached out to local authorities but they do not have any new information at this time.