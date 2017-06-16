DONATE

Jury Finds Yanez Not Guilty In Castile Shooting

Two Men Face Multiple Charges Following An Attempted Burglary

Josh Peterson
Jun. 16 2017
Robert Lawrence Hamm

Jason Scott Langerman

Two men are facing multiple charges following an attempted burglary near Garrison.

Jason Scott Langerman, 45, of Brainerd faces two felony charges following an attempted burglary on Sunday. Langerman was charged with second-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools.

According to the complaint, the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s deputies responded to burglary in progress at a residence on Brayton Road where deputies met with a relative of the home owner who checking on the property when he saw a man and women on the property when he arrived and questioned the two people.

Langerman claimed he was lost and ran into the woods carrying a black backpack followed by the female.

There was sign of forced entry at the home, and two sets of tracks leading away from the house.

Deputies found Langerman driving a vehicle a short distance from the burglarized home along with his roommate Robert Lawrence Hamm 45, of Garrison who was riding along.

Hamm told deputies that he dropped Langerman and the female off at the home earlier in the day. Hamm said he heard back three hours later and was told to that Langerman was ready to be picked up.

Hamm picked up Langerman on County Road 8 and Langerman took over driving.

In the complaint filed against Hamm, a Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Deputy followed the vehicle and watched as a man got out of the vehicle and went to a home, knocked on the door, and briefly spoke with the homeowner and then walked away.

Hamm told deputies that he was looking for his friend “Jay.” The deputy then conducted a pat search of Hamm and found a glass pipe and a small baggie, which later tested positive for methamphetamine.

Hamm was arrested and charged with gross misdemeanor fifth-degree drug possession and petty misdemeanor drug paraphernalia.

The complaint says that Langerman was also arrested and searched. Langerman had a headlight, a glove and a leatherman tool in his possession.

Langerman’s next court hearing is scheduled for June 2

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

