Two Men Charged With Burglary

Two men have been charged with first-degree burglary after entering a home and punching a woman in the face and then stealing her purse.

Derek Jon Paddy, 21, of Bemidji and David James Cook, 20, of Red Lake, were arrested Wednesday for a burglary that was reported on Sunday.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told officers that she was assaulted and her purse stolen after a friend had texted the victim and invited the friend to visit her home at Windy Hill Lane. The victim said that the friend arrived with three men whom she was not expecting and told them to leave.

The complaint says the victim thought her friend and the men had left. The victim reported to police that shortly after two men wearing hats and sunglasses, pushed the victim inside and repeatedly punched her in the face and then took her purse.

The victim was shown a photo lineup and was able to identify Cook and Paddy as suspects.

On Wednesday the two men were arrested after police noticed an SUV that matched the description of the vehicle that was seen by the victim prior to the burglary.

Both Paddy and Cook were taken into custody and charged.