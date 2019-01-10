Two Men Being Pulled Over Toss Illegal Substance Out The Window

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports that on January 9th at approximately 9:05 p.m., a Morrison County Deputy noticed a vehicle traveling north on Highway 10 where the owner had a cancelled driving status. The deputy made a traffic stop on Highway 10, just south of Little Falls, MN. During the traffic stop the deputy noticed items being thrown out of the passenger side window which were later found to be baggies and a pipe containing suspected methamphetamine.

After a search of the vehicle approximately 10.5 grams of methamphetamine were located and seized. The driver, Jason Clayton Adam Bailey, age 37, from Long Prairie, MN and the passenger, Robert James Dunham Devereaux, age 36, from Swanville, MN were taken

into custody. They are being held in the Morrison County Jail pending formal charges for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Little Falls Police Department.