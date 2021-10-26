Two Men Arrested in Bemidji Following Assault, Report of Gunfire

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Two men were arrested Monday night in Bemidji following an assault involving a handsaw and a report of gunfire.

Last night, at approximately 11:10 PM, the Bemidji Police Department responded to a residence in the 1700 block of Irvine Ave. NW for a report of a domestic disturbance. As officers were en route, they were advised of a noise which sounded like gunfire and also a voice shouting to “put the gun down”.

As officers were arriving in the area, a vehicle was noticed leaving from the area, which was stopped and confirmed to have been at the scene of the claimed gunshots. Officers identified four people from this vehicle, two of whom stated that they had been assaulted with a hand saw by David James White, age 40, of Ponemah after an argument.

One victim of the assault was treated at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, while the other was flown to a Fargo Trauma Center for advanced care. Officers located White at a nearby residence, where he was arrested and will be charged with 2nd Degree Assault.

While investigating the source of gunfire, Officers met with Jared Lee Westbrook, age 37, of Bemidji at the residence where White was located. Westbrook was arrested on an outstanding felony-level warrant from Sherburne County.

Bemidji Police Detectives continue to investigate the source of gunfire. The Bemidji Police Department believes this instance is isolated and there is no risk to the public.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Bemidji Police Detectives at (218) 333-9111. If you have information about these crimes you can report it and stay anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at their website CrimeStoppersMn.org, by calling the toll free phone number 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

