Lakeland PBS

Two Men Arrested in Bemidji Following Assault, Report of Gunfire

Emma HudziakOct. 26 2021

Two men were arrested Monday night in Bemidji following an assault involving a handsaw and a report of gunfire.

Last night, at approximately 11:10 PM, the Bemidji Police Department responded to a residence in the 1700 block of Irvine Ave. NW for a report of a domestic disturbance. As officers were en route, they were advised of a noise which sounded like gunfire and also a voice shouting to “put the gun down”.

As officers were arriving in the area, a vehicle was noticed leaving from the area, which was stopped and confirmed to have been at the scene of the claimed gunshots. Officers identified four people from this vehicle, two of whom stated that they had been assaulted with a hand saw by David James White, age 40, of Ponemah after an argument.

One victim of the assault was treated at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, while the other was flown to a Fargo Trauma Center for advanced care. Officers located White at a nearby residence, where he was arrested and will be charged with 2nd Degree Assault.

While investigating the source of gunfire, Officers met with Jared Lee Westbrook, age 37, of Bemidji at the residence where White was located. Westbrook was arrested on an outstanding felony-level warrant from Sherburne County.

Bemidji Police Detectives continue to investigate the source of gunfire. The Bemidji Police Department believes this instance is isolated and there is no risk to the public.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Bemidji Police Detectives at (218) 333-9111. If you have information about these crimes you can report it and stay anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at their website CrimeStoppersMn.org, by calling the toll free phone number 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

Ponemah Man Pleads Guilty to Murder After Violent Assault

Ponsford Man Sentenced for Violent Assault on White Earth Reservation

Minnesota Couple Get 40 Years in Starved Daughter’s Death

Itasca County Man Sentenced to Over 13 Years for Vehicular Assault

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.