Lakeland PBS

Two Men Arrested After Police Pursuit in Wadena County

Emma HudziakApr. 1 2022

Two men have been arrested after leading law enforcement on a pursuit in Wadena County Thursday afternoon.

At around 3:18 PM on March 31, the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was advised of a stolen vehicle out of Hubbard County that had been traveling southbound on Ottertail County Road 75 from Ottertail County Road 8. The caller had lost sight of the vehicle, which was identified as a 1996 Chevrolet Silverado.

Later, the Verndale Police Department located the stolen vehicle, which was spotted traveling southbound on County Road 23 near Blue Grass, about 12 miles northeast of Wadena.

A pursuit ensued for about eight miles along 210th Street before the suspects’ vehicle went into the ditch at the intersection of 210th Street and 111th Avenue. Two men took off on foot from there but were apprehended a short time later.

Tommy Basswood, 20, and Brett Stevens, 27, both from Ponsford, were transported to the Wadena County Jail, where they are waiting to be formally charged by the Wadena County Attorney’s Office.

No one was injured during the chase, but two Wadena County squad cars were damaged as a result of the pursuit and ice-packed road conditions.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

Two People Facing Drug Charges Following Raid at Red Lake Home

Four People Injured in UTV Rollover in Wadena County

Two Men Sentenced for 2020 Bank Robbery in Crow Wing County

More Info Released on Mahnomen Co. Shooting Involving Deputy

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.