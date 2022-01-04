Two Males & Two Females Transported by air ambulance after Fish House Fire on Upper Red Lake

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

On January 1st, 2022 around 12:39 PM, the Beltrami County Emergency Communications Center received a report of a fire located in a fish house on Upper Red Lake. According to a release by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, it was reported that a propane tank had exploded inside the fish house, and resulted in four injuries.

The males and females that were located in the fish house were taken to an area resort to wait for arrival of first responders. Due to the travel distance of medical facilities and the types of injuries, there were two air ambulances that were dispatched to the Waskish Airport.

Upon arrival of Sheriff’s, it was reported that both a male and female had already been transported by an ambulance to the Waskish Airport to meet the air ambulances. A second male and female were being treated by the emergency medial team at the resort for burn related injuries. The people that were in the fish house at the time, had said that they were using 20 lb propane tanks and a heating mechanism when a hissing sound went off.

After the valves were closed on the propane tank, a large fireball had filled the fish house. The deputies were able to locate the structure fire close to 2.5 miles from the shore on the northeast side of Upper Red Lake. Officers described it as a rigid frame wheeled portable fish house that had several areas on the exterior that had been melted and burned.

There were two propane tanks within the structure itself, and they appeared to be intact. The two males and two females were all transported by ground and air ambulances. The extent of their injuries and current conditions are unknown at this time.

