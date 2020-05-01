Two Male Suspects Arrested In Little Falls Shooting

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Two male suspects were apprehended in Little Falls, after a 32-year-old male was seated in his vehicle when a second vehicle approached and fired multiple rounds into the victim’s vehicle. The victim was taken to St. Gabriel’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a report from the Little Falls Police Department, on April 30th at approximately 9:43 p.m. officers were called to respond to gun shots near the 700 block of 3rd St Northeast. Investigating officers learned that the victim, a 32-year-old male, had been in a vehicle with other occupants when a second vehicle approached and fired multiple rounds into the victim’s vehicle. 30-year-old Carlos Weems and 26-year-old Rashawn McDonald both from Little Falls were apprehended in the parking lot of a business on Highway 10 north of Sartell. Both subjects were transported to the Morrison County Jail.

The victim was taken to St. Gabriel’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and no one else was injured in the incident. There is no an ongoing threat to the public. The Little Falls Police Department was assisted by the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Royalton, Rice and Sauk Rapids Police

Departments.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today