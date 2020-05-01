Lakeland PBS

Two Male Suspects Arrested In Little Falls Shooting

Chantelle Calhoun — May. 1 2020

Two male suspects were apprehended in Little Falls, after a 32-year-old male was seated in his vehicle when a second vehicle approached and fired multiple rounds into the victim’s vehicle. The victim was taken to St. Gabriel’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a report from the Little Falls Police Department, on April 30th at approximately 9:43 p.m. officers were called to respond to gun shots near the 700 block of 3rd St Northeast. Investigating officers learned that the victim, a 32-year-old male, had been in a vehicle with other occupants when a second vehicle approached and fired multiple rounds into the victim’s vehicle. 30-year-old Carlos Weems and 26-year-old Rashawn McDonald both from Little Falls were apprehended in the parking lot of a business on Highway 10 north of Sartell. Both subjects were transported to the Morrison County Jail.

The victim was taken to St. Gabriel’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and no one else was injured in the incident. There is no an ongoing threat to the public. The Little Falls Police Department was assisted by the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Royalton, Rice and Sauk Rapids Police
Departments.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

One-Vehicle Accident Leaves Little Falls Woman With Serious Injuries

Latest Stories

U.S. Senate Candidate Holds "Re-open Minnesota" Tour Tomorrow In Brainerd

Posted on May. 1 2020

Over 500 New Cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota

Posted on May. 1 2020

Crow Wing County To Continue Online Help Through Extended Stay At Home Order

Posted on May. 1 2020

Bemidji Girls Track and Field Team Still Participating in At-Home Workouts

Posted on May. 1 2020

Fleet Farm in Baxter Hiring For Part-Time Work

Posted on Apr. 30 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.