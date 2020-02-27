Two Level 3 Predatory Offenders Moving to Same Block in Bemidji
Two Level 3 predatory sex offenders will be moving to the same block in Bemidji later this week.
34-year-old Michael Warren Smith and 43-year-old Gerald Joseph Browneagle are both scheduled to be relocating to the 1300 block of Beltrami Ave. NW on Friday, according to information posted on the Bemidji Police Department’s Facebook page. Both men have served their time and are currently living in Bemidji but are moving to new homes.
Smith has a history of engaging in sexual contact and conduct with known male and female children. He was released from prison in July of 2017.
Browneagle has a history of sexual contact with a known female child, an unknown adult female, and an unknown teenaged female. Browneagle was released in November of 2019.
