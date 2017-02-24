Two Level 3 Predatory Offenders Are Relocating In Brainerd

The Brainerd Police Department has received notification from the Minnesota Department of Corrections regarding two Level 3 Predatory Offenders in Brainerd.

The Department of Corrections is reporting that 31- year- old Joshua Chad Tromblay will be relocating from the area of Gillis Avenue in Brainerd to the area of the 200 block of 4th Avenue NE, Brainerd.

Because Tromblay is not a new release to the community, there will not be a Community Notification Meeting. Public Fact Notification Sheets regarding Tromblay are available at the Brainerd Police Department and on the Brainerd Police Department Facebook Page. Tromblay’s prior offenses include criminal sexual conduct involving penetration with an adult female he was known to. He also has a prior history of sexual contact with a three- year old female victim.

The Department of Corrections is also reporting that 22- year- old Joel Evan Greenough is scheduled to be released from incarceration and is intending to reside in the area of the 100 block of Gillis Avenue in Brainerd. A Community Notification Meeting regarding Greenough will be held on Monday, February 27th, at 6pm, at the Brainerd Police Department. This meeting is open to the public. Brainerd Police and Minnesota Department of Corrections Staff will be at the meeting to provide information regarding this and to answer questions.

Greenough has a history of sexual contact with 14- year- old and 10- year- old female victims. The victims knew Greenough and sexual contact included penetration.

Neither of these two offenders are wanted by the police and they have served the sentence imposed on them by the courts.