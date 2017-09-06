UPDATE: Two Juveniles Missing From Deer River, Possible Runaways Found

UPDATE: Both girls were found by local authorities and appear to be in good condition.

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office asking for the public’s help in locating two female juveniles.

Domaneeck Evelyn Allen, 12, and Zoey Asanniece Allen, 14, were last seen on Sept. 5 at their Deer River home at approximately 5:30 a.m, according to the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office.

A note left by the girls indicated their intentions to run away. It’s believed the girls have taken food and clothing and may be attempting to travel to the metro area.

Domaneeck Evelyn Allen is 5’2″, 85-90 lbs, with brown eyes and brown, shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing black pants and a purple long sleeve shirt.

Zoey Asanniece Allen is 5’4″, 130 lbs, with brown eyes brown, shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing a grey sweat suit.

If you have any information or think you may have seen these juveniles, please contact the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office at 800-458-8732 or 218-326-3477.