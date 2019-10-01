Two Juveniles Arrested After Pursuit Of Stolen Red Lake Ambulance

Two juveniles were arrested by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office after a pursuit of a stolen Red Lake Ambulance early Sunday morning.

According to a release, on Sunday, September 29 at around 1:18 a.m. the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a Red Lake Ambulance being stolen from the Red Lake Hospital. A short time later, a Beltrami County deputy located the stolen ambulance traveling on Irvine Avenue near Grange Road in Northern Township.

Deputies attempted to stop the stolen ambulance but the vehicle increased its speed in an attempt to elude the officers. A Beltrami County deputy and a Bemidji police officer were able to deploy tire deflation devices and the ambulance became disabled on Irvine Avenue just north of Highway 71. Two juveniles were taken then into custody.