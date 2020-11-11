Lakeland PBS

Two Injured, One With Life Threatening Injures After A Crash In Bagley

Destiny Wiggins — Nov. 11 2020

Two people were injured, one with life-threatening injuries after a vehicle crash in Bagley yesterday.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported that 57-year old David Nelson, driver of a 2019 Ford F150 was traveling north on Highway 92 when he rear-ended a Jeep Cherokee. Nelson then crossed over to the southbound lanes of the Highway hitting a parked occupied Ford SRW.

69-year-old Verlyn Strenge, driver of the Jeep was taken to Fargo hospital with life threatening injuries. The passenger in the Jeep was taken to Sanford Health Hospital in Bagley with non-life threatening injuries.

Nelson was under the influence at the time of the crash.

 

 

 

 

 

