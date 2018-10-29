Lakeland PBS
Two Injured On ATV After Near Collision

Anthony Scott
Oct. 29 2018
Two residents of Foley, Minnesota were transported to a hospital after falling off their ATV on the evening of Sunday, October 28th.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Sunday, October 28th, at approximately 4:13 pm, their office received a report of an ATV accident with injuries on 355th Avenue south of 93rd Street approximately nine miles east of Buckman, MN in Morrill Township.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a group of ATV’s were traveling south on 355th Avenue. Timothy Miller, age 55, of Foley, MN was driving an Arctic Cat 700 ATV with a passenger. Miller swerved to miss another ATV, lost control and rolled. Miller and his passenger, Arlynn Miller, age 53, of Foley, MN were thrown from the machine. Arlynn Miller was airlifted by North Air Care to North Memorial Hospital. Timothy Miller was transported by Gold Cross Ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital with
unknown injuries.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the MLMB First Response Team, North Air Care and Gold Cross Ambulance.

