Two Injured In Wadena County Motorcycle Accident
On Monday, April 23, 2018, at approximately 7:35 at night, the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motorcycle accident on Twin Lakes Road in the area of 370th Street.
Law enforcement and medical personnel arrived on scene and found two people who were injured. One individual was airlifted out by helicopter and the other was transported by ambulance. Their condition is unknown at this time.
The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Menahga Police Department, Menahga Fire and Rescue, Tri-County Ambulance, North Air Care and K&K Towing.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
I'm 67 and caucasian and often have the staff follow me. They want to make sure... Read More
my daughter and I went to the salon in front of med save pharmacy. My daughter l... Read More
There will be a meeting held on Wednesday at 6pm organized by the community. The... Read More
Shame on them! I grew up, and still live in Kenosha, Wi. They have a thriving... Read More