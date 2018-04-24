Two Injured In Wadena County Motorcycle Accident

On Monday, April 23, 2018, at approximately 7:35 at night, the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motorcycle accident on Twin Lakes Road in the area of 370th Street.

Law enforcement and medical personnel arrived on scene and found two people who were injured. One individual was airlifted out by helicopter and the other was transported by ambulance. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Menahga Police Department, Menahga Fire and Rescue, Tri-County Ambulance, North Air Care and K&K Towing.