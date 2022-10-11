Two Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash Near Buckman in Morrison County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Two people were injured in a rear-end collision in Morrison County on Monday.

On October 10th, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to call of a two-vehicle accident on Lake Road near 113th Street, about three miles northwest of Buckman in Agram Township. 24-year-old Cody Hermanson of Sartell and 24-year-old Noah Boser of Pierz were driving south in separate vehicles when Boser stopped for deer crossing the road. Hermanson, who was behind Boser, struck the rear end of Boser’s vehicle.

Hermanson and a passenger in Roser’s vehicle, Heather Olson, 24, of Bemidji, received minor injuries in the crash. Both were taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Pierz Police Department, Pierz First Response Team, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today