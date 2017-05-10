Two Injured In Three-Vehicle Crash Near Ironton

Two people were injured after their vehicle was involved in a three-vehicle crash.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident happened on May 9 at 8:23 a.m. on U.S. Highway 210 at Wood Land Road in Irondale Township.

A Ford Focus driven by Sharon Nelson, of Ironton, Minnesota, was stopped to make a left turn from westbound 210 to Wood Land Road when it was rear ended by a Chevy Silverado driven by Riley Jacobs of Crosby, Minnesota. The Ford was then pushed into the eastbound lanes in front of a Chrysler Town & Country driven by Suzanne Kossila of Brainerd, Minnesota.

Nelson and Kossila suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to Cuyuna Regional Medical Center. Jacobs wasn’t injured. All drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.