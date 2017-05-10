Two Injured In Three-Vehicle Crash Near Ironton
Two people were injured after their vehicle was involved in a three-vehicle crash.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident happened on May 9 at 8:23 a.m. on U.S. Highway 210 at Wood Land Road in Irondale Township.
A Ford Focus driven by Sharon Nelson, of Ironton, Minnesota, was stopped to make a left turn from westbound 210 to Wood Land Road when it was rear ended by a Chevy Silverado driven by Riley Jacobs of Crosby, Minnesota. The Ford was then pushed into the eastbound lanes in front of a Chrysler Town & Country driven by Suzanne Kossila of Brainerd, Minnesota.
Nelson and Kossila suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to Cuyuna Regional Medical Center. Jacobs wasn’t injured. All drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Slap on the wrist. Would have been a different story if it would have been a Na... Read More
No it won't because kids usually start smoking before 18 they just find people w... Read More
I have purchased the Pleasant Valley School, which closed just before Deer Lake... Read More
Donald. I read all about it on the USA Today website https://www.usatoday.com/st... Read More