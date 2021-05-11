Two Injured In Head-On Collision In Hubbard County, Suspected Meth Related Crash

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Two people were injured in a suspected meth related two-vehicle crash in Hubbard County.

On May 8 at 2:46 p.m., the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle crash on Hubbard County Road 38 at the bridge in Benedict.

When deputies and medical personnel arrived at the scene, they found two-vehicles that had collided head on. Both drivers were were still in their vehicles, suffering from injuries.

Through investigation, 58-year-old Denise Lafine of Laporte was traveling southbound on County Road 38 when she crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2016 Chrysler van. The driver of the Chrysler is known as 68-year-old Carol Helland of Grand Forks, ND who was traveling northbound on County Road 38.

Lafine was airlifted to a Fargo hospital for facial and hip injuries and a suspected meth pipe and methamphetamine was also found at the scene in Lafine’s possession. Blood was drawn from Lafine and was sent to the BCA lab to be tested.

Helland was treated at the scene for a minor facial injury.

The incident is being investigated by the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office.

