Two Injured In Crow Wing County Three-Vehicle Crash
Two people were transported to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Crow Wing County on Saturday morning, according to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office.
One of the three vehicles lost control on a curve on County Road 3 and Fawn Lake Road at around 11:27 a.m., before sliding into an oncoming lane.
Kathryn Glorvick, 36, a passenger in one of the cars, was transported by ambulance to an area hospital while Kenton Crowell, 56, of Brainerd, was transported by Life Link III. Both are said to have suffered non-life threatening injuries.
