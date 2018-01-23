Two Injured In Cass County Crash

Two people were injured early Monday morning after a car crash in Cass County.

Billy John Forseman, 36, of Laporte, was driving a 2002 Oldsmobile Bravada around a curve on westbound on Highway 200 when the car lost control on ice, rolled down a ditch, and hit some trees.

Forseman and his passenger, 32-year-old Carolee Rae Geving, of Longville, were transported to Sanford Health in Bemidji with non-life threatening injuries.

Assisting the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene were the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Walker Fire Department, and North Ambulance.