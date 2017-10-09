Two Injured In ATV Accident In Royalton

Two people are in the hospital due to the aftermath of an ATV accident in Buckman Township, east of Royalton.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened on Oct. 7 at 10:07 p.m. approximately 1/2 mile north of Nature Road.

Kylie Pickar, 28, of Royalton, Minnesota was traveling north on 230th Ave. on a side-by-side ATV with a 26-year-old passenger, Ellissia Manea, of Royalton, Minnesota.

The driver of the ATV swerved to miss a pedestrian that ran onto the roadway. Pickar lost control of the ATV while overcorrecting, went into the ditch on the east side of the road and rolled the ATV.

Pickar was transported to the St. Cloud Hospital and Manea was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital both by Gold Cross Ambulance.

The extent of their injuries are unknown.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Minnesota State Patrol, MLMB First Response Team and Gold Cross Ambulance.