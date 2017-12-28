DONATE

Two Injured in Aitkin County Crash

Sarah Winkelmann
Dec. 28 2017
A crash Wednesday afternoon in Spencer Township in Aitkin County has left two injured with non-life threatening injuries.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Michael Loren Rootes, 49, of Solway was traveling west on County Road 54 when his 2002 Ford Focus was broadsided by a 2006 Ford Fusion traveling north on Highway 169.

Rootes was wearing his seat belt and was not injured in the crash.The Ford Fusion was driven by Sandra Lee Deloach, 68, of Aitkin and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Passenger Robert Earl Deloach, 85, of Aitkin was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Robert Gary Sorenson, 65 of Aitkin was also in the Ford Fusion but had no reported injuries.

According to the State Patrol all parties were wearing their seat belts, airbags in both cars deployed and the roads were described as dry.

 

