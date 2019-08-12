Lakeland PBS
Two Injured After Vehicle And Boat Trailer Crash In Morrison County

Aug. 12 2019

Two people were injured when a car crashed with a vehicle pulling a boat and trailer in Morrison County on Sunday, August 11.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday around 11:27 a.m. their office received a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries on 370th Avenue, north of Highway 27 in Richardson Township.

The sheriff’s office reports that 59-year-old Steven Kelzenberg of Isanti was traveling south on 370th Street pulling a boat and trailer when a car pulled out of a private driveway and struck the boat and trailer that he was towing. Steven Kelzenberg and his passenger, 61-year-old Tamera Kelzenberg also of Isanti, were transported to Onamia Hospital with unknown injuries. The driver of the other vehicle, 58-year-old Gordon Gall, was not injured.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Hillman Area Rescue Team and Onamia Ambulance.

Rachel Johnson

