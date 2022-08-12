Two Injured After Van Rear-Ends Horse-Drawn Buggy in Polk County
A crash between a vehicle and a horse-drawn buggy carriage in Polk County has resulted in two people being injured.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 10:30 Thursday morning, a van driven by 53-year-old James Simon of Moorhead rear-ended a horse-drawn buggy on Highway 2 in McIntosh. A family of seven from Fosston was aboard the carriage when the accident happened.
5-year-old Dannie Miller and 46-year-old Dannin Miller received non-life threatening injuries in the accident. Everyone else involved in the crash was not injured.
According to the incident report, no alcohol was involved.
