Two Injured After Van Rear-Ends Horse-Drawn Buggy in Polk County

Lakeland News — Aug. 11 2022

A crash between a vehicle and a horse-drawn buggy carriage in Polk County has resulted in two people being injured.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 10:30 Thursday morning, a van driven by 53-year-old James Simon of Moorhead rear-ended a horse-drawn buggy on Highway 2 in McIntosh. A family of seven from Fosston was aboard the carriage when the accident happened.

5-year-old Dannie Miller and 46-year-old Dannin Miller received non-life threatening injuries in the accident. Everyone else involved in the crash was not injured.

According to the incident report, no alcohol was involved.

By — Lakeland News

