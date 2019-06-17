Two Injured After Three-Vehicle Crash Near Bemidji

Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash near Bemidji Friday evening around 8:36 p.m.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2007 Chevy Silverado driven by 24-year-old Ronnie Haywood of Bedford, Ohio was traveling westbound on Lakewood Drive in Northern Township crossing Highway 371 when it was struck by a 2015 GMC Sierra driven by 34-year-old Stephen Simon of Laporte. The Chevy Silverado then spun out and stuck a Ford pickup truck, driven by 75-year-old Marvin Granroth of Sandia, Texas, parked at a stop sign on Lakewood Drive.

A passenger in the Chevy Silverado, 20-year-old Nikki Wilson of Bemidji, was transported to Sanford Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and Bemidji Ambulance.