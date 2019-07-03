Two Injured After Skid Steer Being Pulled On Trailer Crashes And Rolls

Two people were injured after the skid steer they were sitting in while it was being pulled on a trailer crashed and rolled.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, July 2, their office received a report of a skid steer that rolled over with possible injuries on Nature Road just west of Highway 25, around 5 miles south of Buckman.

Jake Winscher, 18, or Royalton, was driving a pickup pulling a trailer with a skid steer on it. Seated inside of the skid steer on the trailer was 28-year-old Chad Lanners of Sauk Rapids and his 2-year-old son.

Winscher was traveling east on Nature Road when he lost control of the trailer, causing it to come unhitched and go in the ditch. The skid steer then rolled off the trailer with the two occupants inside.

Lanners and his 2-year-old son were transported to St. Cloud Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance with unknown injuries.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Pierz Police Department, MLMB First Response Team, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.