Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Two Injured After Skid Steer Being Pulled On Trailer Crashes And Rolls

Jul. 3 2019

Two people were injured after the skid steer they were sitting in while it was being pulled on a trailer crashed and rolled.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, July 2, their office received a report of a skid steer that rolled over with possible injuries on Nature Road just west of Highway 25, around 5 miles south of Buckman.

Jake Winscher, 18, or Royalton, was driving a pickup pulling a trailer with a skid steer on it. Seated inside of the skid steer on the trailer was 28-year-old Chad Lanners of Sauk Rapids and his 2-year-old son.

Winscher was traveling east on Nature Road when he lost control of the trailer, causing it to come unhitched and go in the ditch. The skid steer then rolled off the trailer with the two occupants inside.

Lanners and his 2-year-old son were transported to St. Cloud Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance with unknown injuries.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Pierz Police Department, MLMB First Response Team, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

Rachel Johnson

Contact the Author

Rachel Johnson — racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Teen Injured In One-Vehicle Rollover In Morrison County

Authorities Respond To Burglary at Loven’s Auto In Swanville

Authorities Respond To Weekend Burglary At Centra Sota Co-Op In Upsala

Early Morning Fire Destroys Longtime Little Falls Bar

Latest Story

2019 Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival Medallion Hunt Clue #3

Posted on Jul. 3 2019

Latest Stories

2019 Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival Medallion Hunt Clue #3

Posted on Jul. 3 2019

Brainerd Football's Chet Stevenson Wins National Award

Posted on Jul. 3 2019

DNR Participating In Operation Dry Water To Keep Waterways Safe During 4th of July Week

Posted on Jul. 3 2019

2020 Census Forms To Be Printed Without Citizenship Question

Posted on Jul. 3 2019

Hubbard County Social Services Employees Demand Action After Claims Of A Hostile Work Environment

Posted on Jul. 3 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate