Dec 23, 2024

Two Indicted for Conspiracy to Distribute Drugs on Red Lake Reservation

Two men have been indicted in federal court for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl on the Red Lake Reservation.

A press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office says 46-year-old Bobby Lee Donnell and 29-year-old Jordan Lee Lussier have each been indicted on one count of conspiracy to possess methamphetamine and fentanyl with the intent to distribute. An arraignment and motions hearing has been scheduled for January 24th, 2025.

According to court documents, on or about September 4th, 2024, Donnell and Lussier were stopped by the Minnesota State Patrol. A State Trooper checked the drivers licenses of Donnell and Lussier and found both had been revoked. Lussier also had a warrant for his arrest.

A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of over 50 grams of methamphetamine and over 40 grams of fentanyl.

