Two Government Buildings in Brainerd Shut Down After COVID-19 Exposure

Six days after the Crow Wing County Community Services Building in Brainerd shut down for two weeks after staff members were exposed to COVID-19, the Land Services building is doing the same after employees were also exposed to the coronavirus.

“We are doing this out of an abundance of caution,” said Crow Wing County Administrator Tim Houle. “There were enough staff members who were exposed to take this significant action.”

Houle said they had implemented plans back in March when the pandemic began, but now is the time for action.

“We can still deliver great quality service, this is the time that we are living in now,” said Houle.

Houle and his staff are now implementing new plans to help prevent another spread:

Virtual meetings

Supervisors will be assigned to one team rather than managing multiple teams

There will be nothing different in terms of visitors. Masks are still required, glass barriers are still up in between staff and visitors, and social distancing is still required.

Houle did want to emphasize two things – that they have to modify, but they will still satisfy. And to the people who still have not voted, the courthouse is still open for in-person voting.

The Crow Wing Community Services Building is scheduled to reopen on Monday, Nov. 2, while the Land Services Building is set to reopen on Thursday, Nov. 5.

