Lakeland PBS

Two from Bemidji Charged with Murder After Overdose Death

Lakeland News — Jul. 25 2022

James Dean Fairbanks

Becky Lyn Stough

A 43-year-old Bemidji woman and a 64-year-old Bemidji man are facing third-degree murder charges after a Bemidji man overdosed on a pill that contained fentanyl.

According to court documents, emergency responders were called to a house located on 708 Maple Ridge Ct. NW on June 29th and found the man dead in the home. The man’s significant other told authorities he bought opiates on the streets due to various health ailments and had recently taken a quarter of a pill he purchased called “Perc 30.”

Investigators learned the victim bought the pill from James Fairbanks, who lives in the Skyline Village trailer park. Fairbanks told police he bought that pill and three others from Becky Lyn Stough.

An autopsy determined the victim died from a fentanyl overdose, and a BCA lab determined the remaining portion of the pill the victim took contained fentanyl.

Bail for Stough was set at an unconditional $300,000, and Fairbanks’ conditional bail was set at $200,000. They both are scheduled to appear in court again on August 1st. If convicted, they could each face up to 25 years in prison, a $40,000 fine, or both.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

In Focus: 1st Annual Anishinaabe Art Festival Being Held in Bemidji

Body of Fosston Man Recovered Near Lengby

Bemidji Police Hit a Home Run with Newest Neighborhood Program

Ex-cop Lane Gets 2 1/2 Years for Violating Floyd’s Rights

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.