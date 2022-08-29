Two Found Dead in Plane Crash North of Crosby
Two men were found dead in a plane crash northwest of Emily, MN on August 28th.
According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas Johnson, a 61-year-old resident of Emily, crashed a plane he was piloting with Lee Cemensky, a 58-year-old resident of Las Vegas, as his passenger at 6:44 p.m. Sunday evening. Authorities located the site of the crash on Minnie Lake Drive, at 8:36 p.m. Both men were pronounced dead on the scene.
According to Sheriff Scott Goddard, the events leading to the crash are unknown but are currently under investigation with the assistance of the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.
