Two Finalists Selected for Second Round Interviews for ISD 31 District Superintendent Position
Two finalists have been selected for the second round of interviews for the Bemidji Area Schools Superintendent position during last nights school board meeting.
The finalists are:
- Karsten Anderson, Superintendent, Red Wing
- Jeremy Olson, Superintendent, Crookston
The school board has scheduled the second round of interviews for the two finalists to take place on Thursday, April 21st, 2022 at 4 p.m.
All interviews are open to the public, and they will be held at the district office, located at 502 Minnesota Ave. NW, Bemidji, MN.
