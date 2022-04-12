Two Finalists Selected for Second Round Interviews for ISD 31 District Superintendent Position

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Two finalists have been selected for the second round of interviews for the Bemidji Area Schools Superintendent position during last nights school board meeting.

The finalists are:

Karsten Anderson, Superintendent, Red Wing

Jeremy Olson, Superintendent, Crookston

The school board has scheduled the second round of interviews for the two finalists to take place on Thursday, April 21st, 2022 at 4 p.m.

All interviews are open to the public, and they will be held at the district office, located at 502 Minnesota Ave. NW, Bemidji, MN.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today