Lakeland PBS

Two Finalists Selected for Bemidji Area Schools Superintendent Position

Emma HudziakApr. 12 2022

Karsten Anderson (left) of Red Wing Public Schools and Jeremy Olson of Crookston Public Schools

Two finalists have been selected for the second round of interviews for the Bemidji Area Schools Superintendent position during last night’s school board meeting.

The finalists are:

  • Karsten Anderson, Red Wing Public Schools Superintendent
  • Jeremy Olson, Crookston Public Schools Superintendent

The school board has scheduled the second round of interviews for the two finalists to take place on Thursday, April 21st, 2022 at 4 PM. All interviews are open to the public, and they will be held at the district office at 502 Minnesota Ave. NW in Bemidji.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

Logging Truck Slides Off Road Into Resident’s Driveway in Hubbard County

Two Local Teachers Among 2022 MN Teacher of the Year Finalists

Bemidji Rotary Learns About Success of St. Cloud COP House

Bemidji Career Academies Host Annual Career Fair at High School

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.