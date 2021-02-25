Lakeland PBS

Two Enbridge Line 3 Workers Arrested In Itasca County Human Trafficking Sting

Destiny Wiggins — Feb. 25 2021

Enbridge has confirmed that two of their pipeline workers were arrested in last week’s human trafficking sting.

The company states, “We can confirm that two individuals who formerly worked for our contractor were arrested and charged in a human trafficking sting in Itasca County. Such behaviors from anyone associated with this project will not be tolerated and are immediate grounds for dismissal. Both individuals were immediately terminated upon learning of their arrests.”

The statement further, explains that the company has implemented a Human Trafficking Prevention Plan in collaboration with tribes and State entities and employees on the project receive training prior to working on the project.

“Workers are required to act consistently with our policies and the law. Enbridge will continue to work with the State, Tribes, and our contractors on actions to combat trafficking in our society. We support all efforts by law enforcement to arrest perpetrators as well as the prosecution of anyone participating in trafficking to the maximum extent of the law.”

 

