Two Drug Investigations near Pine River Result in Arrests

According to Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch, two separate search warrants were executed that resulted in multiple arrests.

On December 29th, a search warrant was conducted at a residence in Barclay Township near Pine River. According to the release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, a large amount of suspected methamphetamine was seized, along with drug paraphernalia and ammunition.

61-year old Teresa Hill and 58-year old Walter Hill both of Pine River, MN were taken into custody. The two are suspected of dealing a large amount of methamphetamine in the area according to the release. Formal charges are pending.

On January 7th, investigators executed a search warrant at a residence in Walden Township. The search resulted in a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia was seized.

43-year old Theresa Mead of Pine River and 49-year old William Smetana of Pine River were arrested at the residence. The two are suspected of dealing a large amount of methamphetamine in the area according to the release. Formal charges are pending.

