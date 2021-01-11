Lakeland PBS

Two Drug Investigations near Pine River Result in Arrests

Nick UrsiniJan. 11 2021

According to Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch, two separate search warrants were executed that resulted in multiple arrests.

On December 29th, a search warrant was conducted at a residence in Barclay Township near Pine River. According to the release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, a large amount of suspected methamphetamine was seized, along with drug paraphernalia and ammunition.

61-year old Teresa Hill and 58-year old Walter Hill both of Pine River, MN were taken into custody. The two are suspected of dealing a large amount of methamphetamine in the area according to the release. Formal charges are pending.

On January 7th, investigators executed a search warrant at a residence in Walden Township. The search resulted in a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia was seized.

43-year old Theresa Mead of Pine River and 49-year old William Smetana of Pine River were arrested at the residence. The two are suspected of dealing a large amount of methamphetamine in the area according to the release. Formal charges are pending.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nick Ursini

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

48 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 2,387 New Cases Reported Friday

Cass County Receives Nearly $573,000 in COVID-19 Relief

Brainerd Girls Basketball Grateful to Be Back on the Court

Northwoods Adventure: Crow Wing County Already Preparing for Invasive Species Prevention

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.