Lakeland PBS

Two Die in Plane Crash Near Emily

Justin OthoudtAug. 29 2022

Two men were found dead in a plane crash northwest of Emily on August 28th.

According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas Johnson, a 61-year-old resident of Emily, crashed a plane he was piloting with Lee Cemensky, a 58-year-old resident of Las Vegas, as his passenger at 6:44 p.m. on Sunday. Authorities located the site of the crash on Minnie Lake Drive at 8:36 p.m. Both men were pronounced dead on the scene.

According to Sheriff Scott Goddard, the events leading to the crash are unknown but are currently under investigation with the assistance of the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Justin Othoudt

Related Posts

Sanford Health in Bemidji Seeing High COVID-19 Community Transmission

Crow Wing Co. Adult Protection Raising Funds to Help Support Vulnerable Adults

Crow Wing County Declares September as Recovery Month

A Lot of History to Discover on Downtown Brainerd Walking Tour

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.