Two Dead, Including Young Girl, In Iron Range Crash

The State Patrol says the crash happened late Saturday night when a pickup truck collided with a car about 15 miles east of Hibbing on U.S. Highway 169 at St. Louis County Road 25.
Killed were 7-year-old Snowden Bothwell, of Hibbing, who was a passenger in the car, and the 26-year-old pickup truck driver, Jason Gates, of Superior, Wisconsin.
Four other people in the car and a passenger in the pickup were injured.
