Body Found In Lake Bemidji

Two Dead, Including Young Girl, In Iron Range Crash

Clayton Castle
May. 15 2017
HIBBING, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a 7-year-old girl was one of two people in a crash that injured five other people on the Iron Range.

The State Patrol says the crash happened late Saturday night when a pickup truck collided with a car about 15 miles east of Hibbing on U.S. Highway 169 at St. Louis County Road 25.

Killed were 7-year-old Snowden Bothwell, of Hibbing, who was a passenger in the car, and the 26-year-old pickup truck driver, Jason Gates, of Superior, Wisconsin.

Four other people in the car and a passenger in the pickup were injured.

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

