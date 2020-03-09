Lakeland PBS

Two Dead In Officer Involved Shooting In Backus

Destiny Wiggins — Mar. 9 2020

Officers are on paid administrative leave in result of an officer involved shooting that took place on March 8 at a residence in Backus.

Sources tell Lakeland News that the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at about 1:30 p.m. of an intruder at a home located in Backus. It was then reported that a shot had been fired.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man who was armed and another man dead inside the home.

The armed man was fatally shot by a deputy after the man approached deputies with a firearm.

The investigation is ongoing and the names of the officers involved will be released at a later time.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Burglary Reported at Business in Sobieski

Name Released of Man Found Dead Lying in the Snow in Crosby

DNR Adjusting Bans on Feeding Deer Due to Chronic Wasting Disease

Man Dies Following Shooting in Mahnomen

Latest Stories

Moose Population Remains Stable For The Ninth Year In A Row

Posted on Mar. 9 2020

Two Businesses In Downtown Grand Rapids Destroyed In Fire

Posted on Mar. 9 2020

Oaklawn Township Shooting Occurs After Drug Deal Gone Wrong

Posted on Mar. 9 2020

BSU Men's Hockey Shuts Out Lake Superior State in 1st Game of Postseason

Posted on Mar. 7 2020

Warroad Boys Hockey Upset By Mahtomedi in Class A State Semifinals

Posted on Mar. 7 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.