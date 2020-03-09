Two Dead In Officer Involved Shooting In Backus

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Officers are on paid administrative leave in result of an officer involved shooting that took place on March 8 at a residence in Backus.

Sources tell Lakeland News that the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at about 1:30 p.m. of an intruder at a home located in Backus. It was then reported that a shot had been fired.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man who was armed and another man dead inside the home.

The armed man was fatally shot by a deputy after the man approached deputies with a firearm.

The investigation is ongoing and the names of the officers involved will be released at a later time.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today