Two Dead In Officer Involved Shooting In Backus
Officers are on paid administrative leave in result of an officer involved shooting that took place on March 8 at a residence in Backus.
Sources tell Lakeland News that the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at about 1:30 p.m. of an intruder at a home located in Backus. It was then reported that a shot had been fired.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man who was armed and another man dead inside the home.
The armed man was fatally shot by a deputy after the man approached deputies with a firearm.
The investigation is ongoing and the names of the officers involved will be released at a later time.
