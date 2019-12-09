Lakeland PBS

Fatal Crash In Bena

Malaak KhattabDec. 9 2019

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday, December 7, 2019 south of Bena, Minnesota.

According to a release, on Saturday at 1:43 a.m. the Cass County Sheriiff’s Office received a report of a vehicle crash on County Road 8, a mile south of Bena.

Deputies arrived on scene and found that a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado had left the roadway, rolling in the ditch and landing in a swampy area. The driver, a 60-year-old male of St. Paul and the only occupant of the vehicle was located inside deceased.

The identity of the driver is being withheld pending notification of family members. The crash is under investigation and an autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Assisting at the scene was the Minnesota State Patrol, Leech Lake Ambulance and Federal Dam Fire Department.

Malaak Khattab

By — Malaak Khattab

News Reporter

