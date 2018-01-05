Two Dead In Alexandria Mobile Home Fire

Two people are dead after their mobile home caught fire in Alexandria early Friday morning.

According to a release from the Alexandria Police Department, Authorities responded to a call of a mobile home fire at 4:56a.m. Upon Arrival the home was fully engulfed and responding units were told that there were possibly two people inside the residence.

The Alexandria Fire Department was able to knock down the flames enough to enter the residence and locate two people near the back of the bedroom.

Both people were brought out of the residence and life-saving measures were performed but were unsuccessful.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s office will conduct autopsies.

The Alexandria Police Department and State Fire Marshalls Office will be conducting a complete investigation of the fire.

Cause of the fire is currently unknown.

The Alexandria Police Department is currently not releasing the names of involved parties until all family can be notified.