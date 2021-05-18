Two Crashes Over the Weekend Result in Injuries
One crash involving a motorcycle and one involving an ATV resulted in serious, but non-life threatening injuries on Sunday.
According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, a motorcycle crash was reported on County Road 155 near Outing at 12:48 PM.
When deputies arrived, they located a motorcycle and the driver in a ditch. According to the release, the investigation indicates the motorcycle may have driven over loose gravel causing it to loose control.
The 47-year old male driver was treated on scene and transported to a Duluth hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Just a couple of hours later, an ATV crash with injuries was reported near the Bull Moose Trail near Backus at 3:02 PM.
When deputies arrived, they learned the 37-year old male driver lost control and was ejected from the ATV.
The driver was treated on scene and transported to a Brainerd hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
According to the release, the driver was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
