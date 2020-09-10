Two COVID-19 Related Deaths In Crow Wing County Reported Today

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Minnesota health officials reported 15 new COVID-19 deaths today, including two from Crow Wing County. One of the deaths was a person between the ages of 80-84, and the other was a person 100 years of age or older. 11 of the 15 deaths were people in long-term care facilities.

There were also 389 new coronavirus cases reported. The new cases came from 7,903 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.9%.

There are currently 257 people currently hospitalized because of the virus, down by six from yesterday. Of that number, 138 are hospitalized in ICU, up by one from yesterday.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported a total of 10 new cases in the following counties:

Beltrami – 3

Itasca – 3

Mahnomen – 2

Morrison – 1

Polk – 1

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today