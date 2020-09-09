Lakeland PBS

Two COVID-19 Deaths Reported in Beltrami County Over Labor Day Weekend

Lakeland News — Sep. 9 2020

Two new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Beltrami County over the Labor Day weekend. One was a person between the ages of 45 and 50, and the other was older.

“One of the individuals was in their 70s, and they had been hospitalized for several weeks due to complications from COVID, and both cases did have comorbidities, but again, COVID – it’s been shown that it really can exacerbate current conditions,” said Cynthia Borgen, Beltrami County Public Health Director. “You know, prior to being hospitalized with COVID, these are individuals who were living in their homes without help, so it really did have a significant impact on them.”

Borgen says two people are currently hospitalized in the county, and health officials are tracking 10 active cases in all. The 10 active cases are lower than recent numbers in the county, and health officials are excited about that, but they are keeping a close eye on things following the Labor Day weekend and with schools resuming in-person classes.

