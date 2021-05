Click to print (Opens in new window)

Two Central Lakes College students earned first and second place in their respective divisions at the Skills USA-Minnesota Conference for Welding.

You often hear star athletes or CEOs say, “the way to the top is being the first one to arrive and the last to leave,” and in this case, two CLC students carried this mentality into their welding class.

